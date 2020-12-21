Meet the man who has been collecting Irish political memorabilia for 40 years

A man who has been collecting election posters, political leaflets andmemorabilia for almost 40 years is harbouring ambitions of opening a museum.Alan Kinsella began his collection in 1982, and estimates that it includesmore than 500 posters and some 50,000 leaflets, charting the Irish politicallandscape as far back as the 1910s.

Although the vast collection, which chartsin great detail a century of Ireland’s political and social history, currentlyresides in a shed in Mr Kinsella’s back garden, his dream is to open a full-time museum.