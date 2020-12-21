Bittersweet Vintage Photographs Shows How U.S. Military Celebrated Christmas During WWII

This bittersweet collection of vintage photographs show how U.S. Military Service men and women found solace in Christmas celebrations at the height of World War Two.

Mostly pictured in far-flung locations, the brave members of the Navy, Army, Marine, & Air Force are seen making the best of their situations with turkey meals and the festooning of any available trees with decorations.