Indiana State Police: Alexandria woman allegedly shoots self in Grant County police vehicle

Authorities in Indiana were investigating the death of a 32-year-old woman who allegedly shot herself while sitting in a police vehicle during a crash investigation.

The indiana state police are investigating the death of a 32 year old indiana woman.the gas city police department and grant county sheriff's department responded to a crash saturday morning on south grant county road.

Officers found a car crashed into a pole and amanda elbert in the passenger seat.deputies say the driver ran crom the crash scene.elbert was in the front seat of a police car when deputies heart a gunshot.

Deputies say elbert allegedly shot herself with a gun she had in her purse.the investigation is