Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Indiana State Police: Alexandria woman allegedly shoots self in Grant County police vehicle

Video Credit: WFFT - Published
Indiana State Police: Alexandria woman allegedly shoots self in Grant County police vehicle

Indiana State Police: Alexandria woman allegedly shoots self in Grant County police vehicle

Authorities in Indiana were investigating the death of a 32-year-old woman who allegedly shot herself while sitting in a police vehicle during a crash investigation.

The indiana state police are investigating the death of a 32 year old indiana woman.the gas city police department and grant county sheriff's department responded to a crash saturday morning on south grant county road.

Officers found a car crashed into a pole and amanda elbert in the passenger seat.deputies say the driver ran crom the crash scene.elbert was in the front seat of a police car when deputies heart a gunshot.

Deputies say elbert allegedly shot herself with a gun she had in her purse.the investigation is




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Woman Charged After Crashing Stolen Vehicle Into Baltimore County Police Car [Video]

Woman Charged After Crashing Stolen Vehicle Into Baltimore County Police Car

Baltimore County Police have identified and charged a woman who crashed a stolen vehicle into a patrol car early Saturday.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:28Published
Police Investigate Fatal Pedestrian Collision In Laurel [Video]

Police Investigate Fatal Pedestrian Collision In Laurel

A woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle in Laurel on Saturday night, according to Howard County Police.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:23Published
Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash In Charles County [Video]

Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash In Charles County

Maryland State Police are investigating after a fatal two-vehicle crash in Charles County on Friday morning.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:32Published