Video Credit: FanReviews - Duration: 05:49s - Published 3 minutes ago

The Beatles: Get Back by Peter Jackson - A Sneak Peek

Here's your sneak peek at the documentary The Beatles: Get Back, directed by Peter Jackson.

It features John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr.

The Beatles: Get Back Release Date: August 27, 2021 What's your favorite The Beatles song?

Be the critic on Fan Reviews!