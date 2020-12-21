Area church hands out Adopt-A-Family presents

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 3 days ago

The financial fallout from the covid-19 pandemic has put more families in a bind this holiday season.

But for some savannah families in need this christmas- they're going to be waking up with presents under their tree and a full belly.

All thanks to a local church and a man in a big red suit.

<<kilee thomas reporting for 9 families in savannah-they're picking up their christmas this year have had otherwise sot: terry weaver, savannah methodist church- "we had a lot of families that said, 'i've never done this before.

Covid has affected our jobs, our children being at home.'

So, it's been very stressful for them and we're just really glad to help."

As part of the andrew county ministries 'adopt-a-family' program -9 families were adopted from savannah methodist church.

Church leaders say adoptable families were flying off their trees sot: weaver- "they were gone pretty quickly, but so much money was brought into our church that we were able to adopt five more."

The program is contactless this yearbut the goodie bags are packed full.

"we have cookies."

There's a whole turkey dinner, cinnamon rolls, eggs and of course...?santa nats?and there's more than just the holiday meal-kids got to send in their christmas wish list tooalbeit their wishes this year.

Sot: weaver- "children were aware of the covid situation and the impact it had on them and their families.

They were very careful of what they chose- mostly clothes.

They didn't want to put any stress on santa."

Santa made sure to make a pit stop at the drive thru pick up to check in on the kidssot: santa claus- "the good list is real long.

The naughty list is very very short.

Almost down to zero!"

This video shared with us from some of santa's little helpers shows jolly ol' saint nick putting in the work packing the cars full and taking a few pictures sot: santa claus- "they're happy.

Their parents are smiling ear to ear and it just makes it a lot easier for everybody."

?nats merry christmas everybody?

72 families reached out for help this holiday from andrew county ministries 'adopt- a-family' program and all 72 were adopted by the community