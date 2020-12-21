Netflix Unveils Trailer for Mockumentary 'Death to 2020' | THR News
Netflix, along with Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones, gave viewers an idea of what to expect from 'Death to 2020' on Monday morning.
Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones Set 2020 Comedy Special at Netflix | THR NewsCharlie Brooker and Annabel Jones are taking on 2020. 'The Black Mirror' creators have set a star-studded cast for an upcoming comedy special at Netflix — titled 'Death to 2020.'
Netflix's Subscription Price Raise, David Letterman's Message to Dodgers Star Justin Turner & More | THR New sNetflix just raised its prices for U.S. subscribers, 'The Crown' dropped the spine-chilling official trailer for its upcoming fourth season and David Letterman called out Dodgers star Justin Turner..
Margaret Thatcher, Queen Elizabeth Face Off In 'The Crown' Season 4 Trailer | THR NewsThe latest preview for the upcoming season of Netflix's British drama also teases tensions between the royal family and Princess Diana.