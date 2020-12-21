Christmas Storm Preparations

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 5 minutes ago

A lot of snow is going to melt as a strong storm system moves in on Christmas with heavy rain, which could result in flooding.

Showers late.

Low 29.

Tuesday morning:york state dot e getting ready for the storm.

They also have a message for you.

Here's meteorologist violet scibior.

None "pretty soon a lot of this snow is going to be melted as a strong storm system moves in on christmas, which could result in some flooding."

Vo: crews are still cleaning up from the last snowstorm, but they are ready for the next one... sot: "24/7 you know during the snow and ice season, our folks are out here.

And the same with christmas, we'll be fully staffed."

Vo: right now, they are prepping the sides of the roads to prevent flooding... sot: "highways where you just have a shoulder, what we do is we punch in weeps every so often so if the water is running down, it can run off the highway."

Vo: and on local roads in utica, they are clearing out the catch basins to prevent flooding... sot: "the snow is going to act just like it does in the fall with the leaves.

The leaves cover over the catch basins and then the water can't get into it.

The snow does the same thing.

So in our troubled areas, we'll go through and open up all the catch basins t best we can."

Vo: homeners canhelp od for the storm... sot: "the homeowner should make sure the end of their driveways are clear.

If there's a catch basin in front of their house, they should try to clear it as best they can.

Even if they open up just a little bit to allow that water down into it.

And have some salt on hand in case we get a deep freeze and everything gets icy."

Vo: but the utica dpw isn't putting road conditions won't be the best on christmas day.

