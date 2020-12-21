Video Credit: KIMT - Published 5 minutes ago

It's the week of Christmas , you may be toasting to holiday cheer with some alcoholic beverages.

Higher hwy 52 live eye it's the week of christmas ?

"* and you may be toasting to holiday cheer with some alcoholic beverages.

If you do ?

"* area law enforcement remind you to stay off the road like highway 52 you see right behind me.

Kimt news 3's annalise johnson is checking in on minnesota's extra holiday dwi enforcement campaign.

She joins us live.

Annalise?

Katie ?

"* even though bars and restaurants are closed right now ?

"* the minnesota departmet of public safety is not seeing a lower trend in dwis.

So ?

"* they know people are still getting behind the wheel and driving impaired.

Even with drinking establishments closed ?

"* minnesota state patrol ?

*- olmsted county sheriff's office ?

"* and rochester police department will still be looking for signs of an impaired driver.

Minnesota state patrol sgt.

Troy christianson tells me the goal this holiday season is to get the impaired drivers off the road ?

"* and its important that people make a smart choice not to drive while youre impaired or even actually when you've had anything to drink.

We're gonna be out there enforcing it and no one wants to be in jail over the holidays or worse yet, dealing with possibly losing your life or someone else's just because of a poor decision and it's not just drunk drivers law enforcement will be looking for.

Speeding ?

"* distracted driving ?

"* an lack of seatbelt wearing are also ongoing issues.

State traffic officials report fatal crashes are currently up this year ?

"* with 386 deaths to dae compared to 350 this same time last year.

Live in rochester annalise thanks annalise.

The extra dwi enforcement and awareness campaign runs on minnesota roads on weekends through