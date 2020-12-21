Global  
 

President-elect Joe Biden gets Covid-19 vaccine

President-elect Joe Biden has received his first dose of the coronavirusvaccine on live television as part of a growing effort to convince theAmerican public the inoculations are safe.


In Another Swipe At Trump, AG Barr Won't Investigate Hunter Biden Or Voter Fraud

Outgoing US Attorney General Bill Barr most likely infuriated President Donald Trump even more on Monday. That's when he said he wouldn't be appointing special counsels to investigate either President-elect Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden or election fraud Business Insider reports Trump has reportedly pushed for conservative attorney Sidney Powell as a special prosecutor to investigate the matter.

AP Top Stories December 21 P

 Here are the top stories for Monday, December 21st: Biden receives COVID-19 vaccination; Dozens of countries bar travelers from Great Britain over variant of..
Biden gets vaccine, says 'nothing to worry about'

 President-elect Joe Biden on Monday received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on live television as part of a growing effort to convince the American..
Biden receives COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden received his first injected dose of the COVID-19 vaccine live on television on Monday in an effort to boost confidence in its safety ahead of its wide distribution next year.

Fauci: Trump, Pence, Biden And Harris Should Get Vaccinated

Fauci: Trump, Pence, Biden And Harris Should Get Vaccinated Watch VideoDr. Anthony Fauci says President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris...
Russia sees Joe Biden as new US president who has one foot in the grave

The American media bid farewell to Donald Trump long before the official announcement of the results...
Electoral College to formally vote for Joe Biden to become next president

As Electoral College members meet in each state to cast their ballots, formally affirming Joe Biden...
EU Authorizes Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine

EU Authorizes Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, . called the authorization "an important chapter" in the bloc's fight against..

Biden Televises Receiving First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

President-elect Joe Biden was publicly vaccinated against the novel coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. On television, Biden demonstrated that the shot is safe and necessary to protect the country..

Biden receives coronavirus vaccine

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden received his first injected dose of the COVID-19 vaccine live on television on Monday in an effort to boost confidence in its safety ahead of its wide distribution next..

