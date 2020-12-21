President-elect Joe Biden gets Covid-19 vaccine

President-elect Joe Biden has received his first dose of the coronavirusvaccine on live television as part of a growing effort to convince theAmerican public the inoculations are safe.

In Another Swipe At Trump, AG Barr Won't Investigate Hunter Biden Or Voter Fraud Outgoing US Attorney General Bill Barr most likely infuriated President Donald Trump even more on Monday. That's when he said he wouldn't be appointing special counsels to investigate either President-elect Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden or election fraud Business Insider reports Trump has reportedly pushed for conservative attorney Sidney Powell as a special prosecutor to investigate the matter.

