Marty Hurney fired as Panthers GM after season implodes
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Marty Hurney fired as Panthers GM after season implodes
Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:34s - Published
8 seconds ago
Marty Hurney fired as Panthers GM after season implodes
Ron Rivera appreciated working with Marty Hurney, but no G.M. talk in season
The Panthers fired General Manager Marty Hurney on Monday morning and it didn’t take long for...
Upworthy - Published
8 hours ago
Panthers fire general manager Marty Hurney after 4-10 start; Carolina also fired Hurney in 2012
The Panthers are the fifth team to fire its GM this season
CBS Sports - Published
11 hours ago
