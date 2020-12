Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:31s - Published 3 minutes ago

Why Ilhan Omar Won't Get COVID Vaccine

Members of Congress are lining up to get the COVID vaccine.

However, Rep.

Ilhan Omar stated on Sunday that she won't be getting the COVID-19 vaccine with other politicians.

Omar argued that lawmakers are "not more important" than frontline workers.

Omar says frontline workers "are making sacrifices everyday." "People who need it most, should get it.

Full stop."