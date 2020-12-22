Confederate general statue removed from Capitol

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn into office on Jan. 20 on the steps of the U.S. Capitol, but the inaugural festivities will be largely virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the planning committee said on Tuesday (Dec. 15). Lisa Bernhard produced this report.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday repeated his threat to veto a massive defense spending bill, which was passed by the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate on Friday, giving the president 10 days - minus Sundays - to veto it, sign it or allow it to become law without his signature. This report produced by Chris Dignam.
The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday (December 8) overwhelmingly backed a $740 billion defense policy bill that President Donald Trump has pledged to veto, heading toward a confrontation with the Republican president weeks before he is to leave office. Bryan Wood reports.