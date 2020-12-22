Global  
 

Confederate general statue removed from Capitol

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:39s - Published
A statue of Confederate general Robert E.

Lee was removed from the U.S. Capitol on Monday (December 21).


12/21: Red and Blue

 Congress set to vote on stimulus relief bill; Statue of Robert E. Lee removed from Capitol
CBS News

Virginia removes Robert E. Lee statue from U.S. Capitol

 The state plans to replace it with a statue of civil rights pioneer Barbara Johns, who helped lead the fight against segregated schools.
CBS News

Robert E. Lee Statue Is Removed From U.S. Capitol

 The statue of the Confederate general will be replaced with one of the civil rights leader Barbara Johns, who led a school walkout in Virginia in 1951.
NYTimes.com
[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn into office on Jan. 20 on the steps of the U.S. Capitol, but the inaugural festivities will be largely virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the planning committee said on Tuesday (Dec. 15). Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday repeated his threat to veto a massive defense spending bill, which was passed by the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate on Friday, giving the president 10 days - minus Sundays - to veto it, sign it or allow it to become law without his signature. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday (December 8) overwhelmingly backed a $740 billion defense policy bill that President Donald Trump has pledged to veto, heading toward a confrontation with the Republican president weeks before he is to leave office. Bryan Wood reports.

U.S. lawmakers unveiled the final version of a massive annual defense policy bill on Thursday that defies several of President Donald Trump's demands. Gloria Tso reports.

