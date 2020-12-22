New Coronavirus strain fears: 5 on London flight test positive at Delhi airport|Oneindia News

Global  
 

Five passengers who landed in New Delhi last night on an Air India flight from London have tested positive for COVID-19, while those on a British Airways plane that landed this morning in the national capital are being tested.

Bharat Biotech has announced the successful recruitment of 13,000 volunteers, and continued its progress towards achieving its goal of 26,000 participants for phase-3 clinical trial across multiple sites in the country.

A pub in Mumbai was raided early this morning for allegedly violating Covid rules, following which a case was filed against 34 people, including celebrities and staff at the pub.

India added only 19,556 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, the lowest since early July, according to Health Ministry data released this morning.

The country's total number is now at 1,00,75,116.

