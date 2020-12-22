Global  
 

France and UK could test stuck truck drivers

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:20s - Published
[NFA] The UK government is working with France to find a way to lift border closures that have snarled one of Europe's most important trade routes just days before the Brexit cliff edge, Britain's interior minister, Priti Patel, said on Tuesday.

Emily Wither reports.


