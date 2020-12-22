Virginia Removes Robert E. Lee Statue From US Capito

That statue, which has stood at the US Capitol for over 100 years was removed from the National Statuary Hall on December 21st.

Congress set to vote on stimulus relief bill; Statue of Robert E. Lee removed from Capitol

The statue of the Confederate general will be replaced with one of the civil rights leader Barbara Johns, who led a school walkout in Virginia in 1951.

Confederate general statue removed from Capitol A statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee was removed from the U.S. Capitol on Monday (December 21).