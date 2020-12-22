Global  
 

Virginia Removes Robert E. Lee Statue From US Capito

That statue, which has stood at the US Capitol for over 100 years was removed from the National Statuary Hall on December 21st.


Confederate general statue removed from Capitol [Video]

A statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee was removed from the U.S. Capitol on Monday (December 21).

Robert E. Lee Statue Is Removed From U.S. Capitol

 The statue of the Confederate general will be replaced with one of the civil rights leader Barbara Johns, who led a school walkout in Virginia in 1951.
NYTimes.com

12/21: Red and Blue

 Congress set to vote on stimulus relief bill; Statue of Robert E. Lee removed from Capitol
CBS News

Statue of General Robert E Lee removed [Video]

A statue of Confederate General Robert E Lee has been removed from the US Capitol Building.

Virginia's Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee Statue Removed From US Capitol [Video]

A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that has represented Virginia in the U.S. Capitol for 111 years has been removed.

Virginia Removes Robert E. Lee Statue From US Capitol [Video]

Virginia Removes , Robert E. Lee Statue , From US Capitol. That statue, which has stood at the U.S. Capitol for over 100 years, . was removed from the National Statuary Hall on Dec. 21. A statue..

