Brent Spence Bridge could reopen Tuesday

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet could announce the Brent Spence Bridge will reopen a day ahead of schedule.

AS YOU JUST HEARD FROMSINA...THE BRENT SPENCE BRIDGEIS INCHING CLOSER TOREOPENING...AND COULD REOPENAS EARLY AS TODAY.

WCPO 9 NEWSREPORTER JASMINE MINOR IS LIVEWITH THE DETAILS.

GOOD MORNINGJASMINE.YES THE BRENT SPENCE BRIDGECOULD POSSIBLY BE OPEN ASEARLY AS THIS AFTERNOON...AHEAD OF SCHEDULE.MONDAY KENTUCKY TRANSPORTATION SAID THE FINAL INSPECTIONSON THE BRIDGE WERE COMPLETED.AND THE BRIDGE IS CURRENTLYSAFE TO TRAVEL ON.

TODAY CREWSWILL FOCUS ON THE FINALREPAIRS.

THIS WORK INCLUDESLANE STRIPING ON THE UPPER ANDLOWER DECKS, EQUIPMENT REMOVALAND SEVERAL OTHER MINORMAINTENANCE ITEMS THAT WILL BEDONE BEFORE THE BRIDGEREOPENS.

CREWS SAY THEY'REEXCITED TO BE ON THE BRINK OFGETTING US BACK TO A LITTLEBIT OF NORMAL."We'll be looking over thework that has been done andkind of doing a final onceover to ensure the safety ofthe bridge as the projectteam we're very excited aboutthis day, very soon we're justanother day closer to havingthis bridge open to thepublic."KENTUCKY TRANSPORTATIONCABINET SECRETARY JIM GRAYWILL BE GIVING AN UPDATE THISMORNING AT 10.

REPORTING LIVE.JASMINE MINOR, WCPO 9 NEWS.