Fisherman left shell-shocked after pulling 19 hand grenades out of a river while magnet fishing

A dad was left shell-shocked after he went magnet fishing for only the second time - and pulled out 19 GRENADES from a single river.

Che Williams, 42, decided to visit the River Tame near Sutton Coldfield, West Mids., to try and find an old fishing lure he had lost there previously.

But he was left stunned to discover a Second World War grenade - and then kept hauling out the military devices one after the other with his £15 magnet.

This video was shot on the 21st December 2020.