New strain of COVID-19 not found in India yet: Govt

So far, in India there is no new strain or mutation of Coronavirus, which has been seen in the United Kingdom, informed NITI Aayog member, Dr VK Paul on December 22 while addressing a press conference in national capital.

He said, "The new strain or mutation of Coronavirus seen in the United Kingdom has not been seen in India, so far."