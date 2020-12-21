Global  
 

'Govt is alert, no need to panic': Harsh Vardhan on COVID strain in UK

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:17s - Published
'Govt is alert, no need to panic': Harsh Vardhan on COVID strain in UK

'Govt is alert, no need to panic': Harsh Vardhan on COVID strain in UK

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan during a press conference on December 21 on the new strain of coronavirus in UK urged people to not create panic.

He said, "The government is alert.

There is no need to panic."


Govt suspends all flights from UK till Dec 31, makes RT-PCR mandatory for transit flights

 This comes as Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan reassured people that the government is alert and there is no need to panic.
DNA

Govt alert, no need to panic: Harsh Vardhan on new coronavirus strain in UK

 "The government is fully conscious about everything. If you ask me, there is no reason to panic the way we are seeing in this press conference," said Union..
IndiaTimes
'Can't force people to take vaccine if they don't want to': Health Minister

‘Can’t force people to take vaccine if they don’t want to’: Health Minister

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said that while the government is trying to fight any vaccine hesitancy in people, they cannot force people to get vaccinated if they do not want to. 'Vaccine hesitancy issues will be addressed through education. The government will spread awareness and educate people about the vaccine that this is for their own good and benefit. The government will reach out to people to get their vaccines but if someone does not want to take the vaccine, they cannot be forced,' Harsh Vardhan said. The Union Health Minister also said that the Central government has been in talks with states about vaccine distribution and other issues for the last four months. He also said that India is capable of running a smooth vaccination drive as was seen during the polio campaign.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:31Published

Brazil COVID-19: Bringing Christmas into a Rio slum

Brazil COVID-19: Bringing Christmas into a Rio slum

Two hundred children celebrate an unusual Christmas, in Babilonia, a slum in Rio named after the Hanging Gardens of ancient Babylon.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:07Published

Millions of Americans unemployed because of COVID are still waiting on unemployment assistance

 As many as 7 million pandemic unemployed workers haven't received unemployment benefits or even a reply, as evictions and major holidays approach.
 
USATODAY.com
Seoul caps gatherings at four as S Korea logs record COVID deaths

Seoul caps gatherings at four as S Korea logs record COVID deaths

South Korea's capital area limits gatherings to four people as authorities struggle to control COVID-19 spike.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:26Published

