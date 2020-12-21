Global  
 

Worst is over but still need to be cautious: Health Minister on COVID-19 cases in India

Worst is over but still need to be cautious: Health Minister on COVID-19 cases in India

Worst is over but still need to be cautious: Health Minister on COVID-19 cases in India

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said India has the highest COVID-19 recovery rate in the world.

He said, "I feel that worst may probably be over, but with strong note of caution.

We need to strictly follow COVID appropriate behaviour.

We can't afford to relax so major tool against COVID will ultimately be masks, hand hygiene and physical distance." "I also think so.

We've just about 3 lakh active cases in country.

Few months back, we had about 10 lakh cases.

Of over 1-cr total cases, over 95 lakh patients have recovered.

We've highest recovery rate in world," he added.


Speaking on the COVID-19 vaccines, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said in January (2021), India may be in position to give first COVID vaccine shot to people of India. "Our first priority has been safety and effectiveness of vaccines. We don't want to compromise on that. I personally feel, maybe in any week of January, we can be in position to give first COVID vaccine shot to people of India," said Vardhan in an exclusive interview with ANI.

