Covid-19: India to decide whether to ban flights from UK amid new virus strain|Oneindia News

The Health Ministry has called a meeting today of its joint monitoring group on COVID-19 to discuss a mutant coronavirus that has spread rapidly in the UK.

Several European nations have banned flights to and from Britain.

Sounding out a warning note against the new strain of coronavirus that has emerged in the United Kingdom, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today asked the government to immediately ban all flights arriving from that country.

