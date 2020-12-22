Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Freedom and Fashion donates 500 toys to Kern County kids in need

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 02:46s - Published
Freedom and Fashion donates 500 toys to Kern County kids in need

Freedom and Fashion donates 500 toys to Kern County kids in need

Freedom and Fashion Executive Director, Laverne Delgado said it was back in October, during Domestic Violence Awareness Month when she first learned that the Kern County Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault had lost the sponsors for the holidays.

While Delgado may not have a connection to the North Pole, she did have a friend at a toy company.

23ABC's Kristin Vartan has the story.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

FAMU Alumni collect toy donations for kids in need [Video]

FAMU Alumni collect toy donations for kids in need

One Palm Beach County organization is doing all they can to make sure kids in need get a toy this holiday season.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:36Published
Angel Tree program distributes gifts to more than 1,700 Manatee County kids this Christmas [Video]

Angel Tree program distributes gifts to more than 1,700 Manatee County kids this Christmas

On Friday, Manatee County families in need picked up the Angel Tree gifts for more than 1,700 kids during a two-day drive by distribution.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:46Published
Jasper County Toys for Kids program holding toy drive in hopes of helping kids in need [Video]

Jasper County Toys for Kids program holding toy drive in hopes of helping kids in need

The program is in need of toys for the holiday season

Credit: WTHIPublished