Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 02:46s - Published 2 minutes ago

Freedom and Fashion donates 500 toys to Kern County kids in need

Freedom and Fashion Executive Director, Laverne Delgado said it was back in October, during Domestic Violence Awareness Month when she first learned that the Kern County Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault had lost the sponsors for the holidays.

While Delgado may not have a connection to the North Pole, she did have a friend at a toy company.

23ABC's Kristin Vartan has the story.