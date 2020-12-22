Dow Movers: AMGN, AAPL

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.9%.

Year to date, Apple registers a 81.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Amgen, trading down 2.3%.

Amgen is lower by about 7.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Nike, trading down 1.7%, and Microsoft, trading up 1.3% on the day.