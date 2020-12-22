Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How to Dog-Proof Your Christmas Tree

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:15s - Published
How to Dog-Proof Your Christmas Tree

How to Dog-Proof Your Christmas Tree

How to Dog-Proof, Your Christmas Tree.

Although holiday trees are beautiful to look at, they can pose a number risks for our canine companions.

Here are eight essential tips from the home and garden experts at GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk to help you keep your tree safe and dog-proof this holiday season.

1, Invest in a high quality, heavy stand in order to keep your tree anchored to the ground and less likely to tip over.

.

2.

, Opt for a fake tree, as the needles from real trees can be sharp and get stuck in your dog’s feet.

3, Leave your tree undecorated for the first few days so that your dog can familiarize themself with it without any risk of broken ornaments.

4.

, Put a tin foil or marble-filled can “alarm” on your tree’s bottom branches in order to alert you of any unsupervised tree meddling.

.

5, Protect your dog from potential accidents by putting fragile ornaments on higher branches.

.

6.

, Prevent any wire tangling or chewing by securing all cords and leaving the bottom few branches light-free.

.

7.

, Don’t tempt your dog with edible decorations, especially ones that are potentially toxic.

.

8.

, Don’t leave presents unattended under the tree to prevent your dog from getting curious and chewing anything up


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Festive dogs and cats show off their Christmas costumes [Video]

Festive dogs and cats show off their Christmas costumes

Max the Great Dane enjoyed his after dinner naps and relaxing with his cats. Watch and enjoy as Max and Jack and Sidney the Cats all enjoy a cat nap beside the Christmas Tree while Ally the Cat tries..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 01:55Published
Must See! Watch This Mini Australian Shepherd Eat a Hamburger Hung on a Christmas Tree [Video]

Must See! Watch This Mini Australian Shepherd Eat a Hamburger Hung on a Christmas Tree

She’s just so careful not to disturb the other, non-edible ornaments. Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:51Published
Christmas quiz: Which of these dogs is the odd one out? [Video]

Christmas quiz: Which of these dogs is the odd one out?

Sitting beside a splendid Christmas tree at a home in Brazil, there are lots of dogs, each wearing a Santa hat. But can you spot the odd one out? (Hint: he's a white bulldog with orange hair.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published