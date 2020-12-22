Covid: Is new virus variant more deadly? CSIR DG comments amid India alert

The Government said a further 691 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Tuesday, bringing the UK total to 68,307. It saidthat there had been a further 36,804 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in theUK. It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 2,110,314.
As rolling out of COVID vaccines has started in some parts of the world, and is expected to begin soon in India, the Delhi International Airport in the national capital has built up all necessary infrastructure for the distribution of the vaccines. Airport's CEO Videh Jaipuriar said that the airport has two cargo terminals which are equipped with cool chambers for storing vaccines at different temperatures. Jaipuriar also informed that the airport has capacity to store around 2.5 million vaccines.
Farmer leader from Punjab, Kulwant Singh Sandhu, on December 22 said, "The UK PM is scheduled to visit India on January 26. We are writing to British MPs asking them to stop the UK PM from visiting India till the time farmers' demands are not met by the Indian Government."
Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, DG Shekhar Mande said that though scientist world has not seen the transferable mutation but as UK scientist have gone on record with the claims we will have to believe it. Mande further assured that it will not affect the vaccine in any way. While speaking to ANI, Shekhar Mande said, "People in UK have observed certain mutations in the viral genome sequence and UK scientist have gone on record now and said that this mutation is more transferable that means person to person transfer of virus is more in this mutation. They have made this claim but the scientific world has not witnessed it yet. But we will have to believe that. However, whether the mutated virus is more deadly or less deadly in terms of the outcome of the disease is not very well known. It should not affect the vaccine in any way as vaccine is the overall immunity of the body that is in working and it should not impact anything."
The construction work of North India's first ever Industrial Biotech Park (IBP) is underway in JandK's Kathua district. Construction of Biotech Park is taking place at Gatti Village of Kathua. It will generate sources of employment for farmers and unemployed youth. Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, Jammu and Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM) are developing the biotech park. CSIR will plant the medicinal and aromatic plants in Biotech Park. A cost of Rs 45 crore has been estimated to complete the project.
Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Director-General Dr Shekhar C Mande slammed a recent Chinese research report which claimed that Covid-19 had origins in India or Bangladesh. "There is a paper which is under consideration of publication in Lancet. It has not been peer-reviewed yet, so we can't say what the peer review system will do to it. But it claims that the origin of the SARS-CoV2 virus is in India, and having read the paper myself fully and thoroughly understood what it says, the study is very shoddily done. The analysis was very badly done, and I don't think it will stand the scrutiny of a peer review system," said Mande. His comments come after Chinese researchers in a study proposed that the 1st transmission of SARS-CoV-2 may have taken place in India or Bangladesh. Watch the full video for more.
As a part of Christmas celebrations, a cake show kicked off in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on December 20. 10-day long programme attracted locals to the event. This year's theme is dedicated to COVID warriors. People were also delighted to see other varieties of cakes in shape of Christmas Tree, Barbie Doll, Toy Train, etc.
People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration leads in J&K DDC polls, BJP wins 2 seats in Kashmir; Health Ministry says new Covid strain which is more virulent has not been detected in India yet; Bengal CM..