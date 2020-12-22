Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid: Is new virus variant more deadly? CSIR DG comments amid India alert

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:58s - Published
Covid: Is new virus variant more deadly? CSIR DG comments amid India alert

Covid: Is new virus variant more deadly? CSIR DG comments amid India alert

After the Government of India said that a new variant of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus discovered in the United Kingdom hasn't been found in India yet, director general of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research commented on the features of the mutant virus.

Shekhar Mande said that it is not yet known whether the mutation has made the virus more deadly, but vaccines are likely to remain effective.

Meanwhile, the health secretary of Tamil Nadu specified actions taken by the state government regarding passengers from the UK.

Watch the full video for more.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll reaches 68,307 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll reaches 68,307

The Government said a further 691 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Tuesday, bringing the UK total to 68,307. It saidthat there had been a further 36,804 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in theUK. It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 2,110,314.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published
Delhi airport ready to distribute COVID vaccines [Video]

Delhi airport ready to distribute COVID vaccines

As rolling out of COVID vaccines has started in some parts of the world, and is expected to begin soon in India, the Delhi International Airport in the national capital has built up all necessary infrastructure for the distribution of the vaccines. Airport's CEO Videh Jaipuriar said that the airport has two cargo terminals which are equipped with cool chambers for storing vaccines at different temperatures. Jaipuriar also informed that the airport has capacity to store around 2.5 million vaccines.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:15Published

Government of India Government of India Legislative, executive and judiciary powers of India

Farmers' leaders urge British MPs to stop UK PM' s Republic Day visit [Video]

Farmers' leaders urge British MPs to stop UK PM' s Republic Day visit

Farmer leader from Punjab, Kulwant Singh Sandhu, on December 22 said, "The UK PM is scheduled to visit India on January 26. We are writing to British MPs asking them to stop the UK PM from visiting India till the time farmers' demands are not met by the Indian Government."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:24Published

Save aircraft carrier Viraat from dismantling: Sena to Centre

 "Viraat's preservation is well merited and deserving of strong consideration. It can be saved if the Government of India so desires. I am certain that the..
IndiaTimes

'I assure you that Government of India is with farmers', says MoS Kailash Choudhary

 As farmer protests continue along the borders of Delhi, Union Minister of State Kailash Choudhary has assured that the Government of India is with the farmers.
IndiaTimes

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research Council of Scientific and Industrial Research

Have to believe UK scientists' claims that new mutation is transferable: CSIR [Video]

Have to believe UK scientists' claims that new mutation is transferable: CSIR

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, DG Shekhar Mande said that though scientist world has not seen the transferable mutation but as UK scientist have gone on record with the claims we will have to believe it. Mande further assured that it will not affect the vaccine in any way. While speaking to ANI, Shekhar Mande said, "People in UK have observed certain mutations in the viral genome sequence and UK scientist have gone on record now and said that this mutation is more transferable that means person to person transfer of virus is more in this mutation. They have made this claim but the scientific world has not witnessed it yet. But we will have to believe that. However, whether the mutated virus is more deadly or less deadly in terms of the outcome of the disease is not very well known. It should not affect the vaccine in any way as vaccine is the overall immunity of the body that is in working and it should not impact anything."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:29Published
Construction of North India's 1st Industrial Biotech Park underway in JandK [Video]

Construction of North India's 1st Industrial Biotech Park underway in JandK

The construction work of North India's first ever Industrial Biotech Park (IBP) is underway in JandK's Kathua district. Construction of Biotech Park is taking place at Gatti Village of Kathua. It will generate sources of employment for farmers and unemployed youth. Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, Jammu and Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM) are developing the biotech park. CSIR will plant the medicinal and aromatic plants in Biotech Park. A cost of Rs 45 crore has been estimated to complete the project.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:14Published

Shekhar C. Mande Shekhar C. Mande

‘Shoddily done’: CSIR chief slams Chinese study on Covid’s Indian origin claims [Video]

‘Shoddily done’: CSIR chief slams Chinese study on Covid’s Indian origin claims

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Director-General Dr Shekhar C Mande slammed a recent Chinese research report which claimed that Covid-19 had origins in India or Bangladesh. "There is a paper which is under consideration of publication in Lancet. It has not been peer-reviewed yet, so we can't say what the peer review system will do to it. But it claims that the origin of the SARS-CoV2 virus is in India, and having read the paper myself fully and thoroughly understood what it says, the study is very shoddily done. The analysis was very badly done, and I don't think it will stand the scrutiny of a peer review system," said Mande. His comments come after Chinese researchers in a study proposed that the 1st transmission of SARS-CoV-2 may have taken place in India or Bangladesh. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:35Published
CSIR Director slams Chinese report on origin of COVID-19, calls it 'faulty' [Video]

CSIR Director slams Chinese report on origin of COVID-19, calls it 'faulty'

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research Director General Dr Shekhar C Mande on December 1 slammed dubious Chinese report which claimed that COVID-19 has origins in India or Bangladesh. "A Chinese paper has been submitted for consideration of publication in Lancet, claiming India as origin of SARS COV2 virus. It hasn't been peer-reviewed yet. Study is badly done and won't stand the scrutiny of peer-review as its methodology is faulty," said Dr Mande.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:41Published

Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu State in southern India

Court summons Rajinikanth over controversial statement in Sterlite factory protest case

 The case is related to the violence which took place in the year 2018 in Vedanta's Sterlite factory in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu.
DNA
Eye-catchy Christmas cakes delight visitors in Coimbatore [Video]

Eye-catchy Christmas cakes delight visitors in Coimbatore

As a part of Christmas celebrations, a cake show kicked off in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on December 20. 10-day long programme attracted locals to the event. This year's theme is dedicated to COVID warriors. People were also delighted to see other varieties of cakes in shape of Christmas Tree, Barbie Doll, Toy Train, etc.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:42Published

Related videos from verified sources

BJP wins 2 seats in Kashmir but PAGD leads DDC polls | Oneindia News [Video]

BJP wins 2 seats in Kashmir but PAGD leads DDC polls | Oneindia News

People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration leads in J&K DDC polls, BJP wins 2 seats in Kashmir; Health Ministry says new Covid strain which is more virulent has not been detected in India yet; Bengal CM..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:40Published
Covid vaccine: How will Delhi airport store & transport doses? CEO explains [Video]

Covid vaccine: How will Delhi airport store & transport doses? CEO explains

As rollout of Covid-19 vaccines seems to inch closer, Videh Jaipuriar, Chief Executive Officer, Delhi International Airport, briefed the media about facilities aimed at storing and transporting the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:59Published
COVID recovery rate over 95%, active cases only 2.90%: Govt [Video]

COVID recovery rate over 95%, active cases only 2.90%: Govt

The Health Ministry on December 22 informed that the COVID-19 recovery rate is now more than 95%, as the new discharges continue to outweigh daily infections. "95.65% are the cases which have..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:28Published