Covid: Is new virus variant more deadly? CSIR DG comments amid India alert

After the Government of India said that a new variant of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus discovered in the United Kingdom hasn't been found in India yet, director general of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research commented on the features of the mutant virus.

Shekhar Mande said that it is not yet known whether the mutation has made the virus more deadly, but vaccines are likely to remain effective.

Meanwhile, the health secretary of Tamil Nadu specified actions taken by the state government regarding passengers from the UK.

Watch the full video for more.