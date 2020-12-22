Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 07:47s - Published 43 seconds ago

This hedge fund manager thinks capitalism has to change as Congress passes a short term relief bill

CNN’s Poppy Harlow and hedge fund manager Ray Dalio discuss the economic struggle for many Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dalio predicted the 2008 economic crisis and urges for a major change for capitalism as a whole as Congress has now passed a $900 billion economic relief bill, which provides short term support.