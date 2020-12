Professor Developing Warning App To Locate COVID Hot Spots On University Campuses Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:38s - Published 4 minutes ago Professor Developing Warning App To Locate COVID Hot Spots On University Campuses A professor at Ball State University in Indiana is working with researchers at the University of California at Irvine to create a new software that can alert users to COVID-19 issues in a building or campus. Katie Johnston reports. 0

