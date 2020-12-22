Volcanic eruption boils off massive lake

For months, Hawaii's Kilauea volcano site had been home to a deadly water lake.

The lake was over 130 feet deep with a volume equivalent to almost 200 Olympic swimming pools.

It showed temperature reading as high as 185 degrees Fahrenheit.

For reference, water 154 degrees Fahrenheit or higher can scald humans instantaneously.

However, that lake's life came to an abrupt end as the volcano started erupting on December 20.

Lava began flowing from three fissure vents inside the crater.

The lava cascaded into the summit water lake and in no time, boiled off the water.

The water lake is now gone and a new lake made up of lava sits at the base of the crater.