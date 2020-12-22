Modesitt requests special prosecutor to review THPD arrest

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 6 minutes ago

A special prosecutor has been requested to review a report into a September police chase and arrest involving three Terre Haute police officers who have been placed on administrative leave.

That "the vigo county prosecutor's office" has requested "a specia prosecutor" tied to an arrest "in september".

That's when "police" arrested "chance kern-stein."

There was "a chase" after "a reported shooting".

There was more than "1"-allegation "of misconduct terre haute poliuce officers in the arrest".

Was reviewing the case to determine "if" prosecution is appropriate.

They decided that "a special prosecutor" was needed..

To avoid "any conflict of interest".

That's due to one of the parties named in the report.

"the prosecutor's office" will "not" comment any further.