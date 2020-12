Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:24s - Published 4 minutes ago

CPS did welfare check on 3-year-old girl the day before she died from alleged abuse

A man from the Holly area is accused of child abuse and torture in connection with the death of 3-year-old Trinity Chandler in Groveland Township on Saturday.

Prosecutors say her mother's boyfriend, who was already wanted for other crimes, could face even more charges in the next few weeks.