President Trump suggests he might not sign Covid relief bill

US President Donald Trump has suggested he may not sign the bipartisan 900billion dollar (£670 billion) pandemic relief package that was passed byCongress unless more money is delivered to individual Americans.

Mr Trumpcomplained in a video on Twitter that the bill delivered too much money toforeign countries, but not enough to American citizens.

The bill provides fora 600 dollar (£450) payment to most Americans, but the president said he isasking Congress to amend the bill and “increase the ridiculously low 600dollars to 2,000 dollars (£1,500), or 4,000 dollars (£3,000) for a couple.