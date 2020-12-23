The new Porsche Panamera Turbo S in Cherry Metallic Track Driving

The new Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is now the most powerful variant in the completely revamped product line, combining a 420 kW (571 PS; Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid models: Fuel consumption combined 2.8 – 2.7 l/100 km; CO2 emissions combined 63 – 62 g/km; electricity consumption combined 22.8 – 21.8 kWh/100 km (as of 10/2020)), four-litre biturbo V8 with a 100 kW (136 PS) electric motor.

Its all-electric range has been increased by up to 30 per cent thanks to a new 17.9 kWh battery and optimised driving modes.

This also applies to the new Panamera 4 E-Hybrid, where the electric motor is complemented as before by a 243 kW (330 PS; Panamera 4 E-Hybrid models: Fuel consumption combined 2.3 – 2.1 l/100 km; CO2 emissions combined 51 – 47 g/km; electricity consumption combined 18.2 – 17.0 kWh/100 km (as of 10/2020)) 2.9-litre biturbo V6, resulting in a system power output of 340 kW (462 PS).

The Panamera portfolio is rounded off by the 4S, which delivers 324 kW (440 PS; Panamera 4S models: Fuel consumption combined 9.2 – 8.8 l/100 km; CO2 emissions combined 210 – 202 g/km (as of 10/2020)) and also benefits from all the optimised features of the latest model enhancement in terms of chassis, design, equipment and infotainment.