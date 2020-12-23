J&K DDC Polls: Gupkar alliance leads; BJP emerges as single largest party

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) swept the maiden District Development Council (DDC) polls by winning 110 seats, while the BJP emerged as the single largest party by getting 74 seats.

This is the first election in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in the valley and the bifurcation of the erstwhile Jammu & Kashmir into two union territories.

Out of the 276 seats for which results have been declared by the J&K Election Commission so far, besides PAGD and BJP, Independent candidates have won 49, Congress 26, Apni Party 12, PDF and National Panthers Party two each and BSP one.

The BJP said that the results show the party has established acceptability in Jammu & Kashmir.

