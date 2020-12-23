J&K DDC Polls: Gupkar alliance leads; BJP emerges as single largest party
The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) swept the maiden District Development Council (DDC) polls by winning 110 seats, while the BJP emerged as the single largest party by getting 74 seats.
This is the first election in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in the valley and the bifurcation of the erstwhile Jammu & Kashmir into two union territories.
Out of the 276 seats for which results have been declared by the J&K Election Commission so far, besides PAGD and BJP, Independent candidates have won 49, Congress 26, Apni Party 12, PDF and National Panthers Party two each and BSP one.
The BJP said that the results show the party has established acceptability in Jammu & Kashmir.
MoS of PMO, Jitendra Singh said, "This is the vindication of PM Modi's decision to introduce grass route democracy in Jammu and Kashmir. This is the first time people of the Valley could choose their leader from among them. The biggest achievement, as far as the BJP is concerned, it has established its acceptability across the entire region of Jammu and Kashmir." As per latest trends of DDC elections results, BJP has won 52 seats and has emerged as the single-largest party. While, the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) has bagged most number of seats.
In a shocking incident during third phase voting in the Jammu and Kashmir District Development Council elections, a candidate was shot in Kokernag area of Anantnag. Anees ul Islam, of the Apni Party, was rushed to a hospital. Doctors later said he suffered a bullet injury and his condition was stable. National Conference leader and former J&K CM Omar Abdullah condemned the incident, praying for the victim's survival, and criticising forces 'inimical' to peace in the region. The Union Territory's first DDC election is being held in 8 phases under a massive security cover. Watch the full video for more.
