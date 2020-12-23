Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

J&K DDC Polls: Gupkar alliance leads; BJP emerges as single largest party

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:50s - Published
J&K DDC Polls: Gupkar alliance leads; BJP emerges as single largest party

J&K DDC Polls: Gupkar alliance leads; BJP emerges as single largest party

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) swept the maiden District Development Council (DDC) polls by winning 110 seats, while the BJP emerged as the single largest party by getting 74 seats.

This is the first election in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in the valley and the bifurcation of the erstwhile Jammu & Kashmir into two union territories.

Out of the 276 seats for which results have been declared by the J&K Election Commission so far, besides PAGD and BJP, Independent candidates have won 49, Congress 26, Apni Party 12, PDF and National Panthers Party two each and BSP one.

The BJP said that the results show the party has established acceptability in Jammu & Kashmir.

Watch the full video for all the details.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

DDC elections: Kashmir breakthrough a shot in arm for BJP

 While BJP has the lead in Jammu region in the district development council (DDC) polls in J&K, the party’s performance was not the sweep it might have..
IndiaTimes

People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration

Jammu & Kashmir DDC election results: Gupkar alliance wins 97 seats, BJP 70 in district polls

 The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), a conglomeration of seven parties, on Tuesday took a significant lead in the first-ever District..
IndiaTimes
BJP has established acceptability in J-K: Jitendra Singh [Video]

BJP has established acceptability in J-K: Jitendra Singh

MoS of PMO, Jitendra Singh said, "This is the vindication of PM Modi's decision to introduce grass route democracy in Jammu and Kashmir. This is the first time people of the Valley could choose their leader from among them. The biggest achievement, as far as the BJP is concerned, it has established its acceptability across the entire region of Jammu and Kashmir." As per latest trends of DDC elections results, BJP has won 52 seats and has emerged as the single-largest party. While, the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) has bagged most number of seats.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:04Published

Jammu and Kashmir (state) Jammu and Kashmir (state) Former state administered by India

Exclusive : Jammu & Kashmir will have new education policy, Industrialisation to begin soon

 LG of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha in an Exclusive interview with Zee UP-Uttarakhand Editor Dileep Tiwari, spoke about a number of issues
DNA

Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party Political party in India


Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party Indian political party

Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari: DDC polls prove elections have nothing to do with Kashmir issue

 J&K President of Apni Party, Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari said that people's participation in the DDC elections has changed the story of Kashmir.
DNA

DDC polls has changed outlook of J&K regional parties: Apni Party chief

 Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party president Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari on Monday said that the ongoing district development council (DDC) elections in the state has..
IndiaTimes
Watch: Shooting in J&K on voting day, DDC candidate injured; Omar condemns [Video]

Watch: Shooting in J&K on voting day, DDC candidate injured; Omar condemns

In a shocking incident during third phase voting in the Jammu and Kashmir District Development Council elections, a candidate was shot in Kokernag area of Anantnag. Anees ul Islam, of the Apni Party, was rushed to a hospital. Doctors later said he suffered a bullet injury and his condition was stable. National Conference leader and former J&K CM Omar Abdullah condemned the incident, praying for the victim's survival, and criticising forces 'inimical' to peace in the region. The Union Territory's first DDC election is being held in 8 phases under a massive security cover. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:36Published

United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States

Trump suggests he might not sign COVID relief bill

 President Donald Trump on Tuesday blasted the bipartisan $900 billion pandemic relief package passed by Congress and suggested he may not sign it. (Dec...
USATODAY.com
President Trump suggests he might not sign Covid relief bill [Video]

President Trump suggests he might not sign Covid relief bill

US President Donald Trump has suggested he may not sign the bipartisan 900billion dollar (£670 billion) pandemic relief package that was passed byCongress unless more money is delivered to individual Americans. Mr Trumpcomplained in a video on Twitter that the bill delivered too much money toforeign countries, but not enough to American citizens. The bill provides fora 600 dollar (£450) payment to most Americans, but the president said he isasking Congress to amend the bill and “increase the ridiculously low 600dollars to 2,000 dollars (£1,500), or 4,000 dollars (£3,000) for a couple.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published

Buried in Covid Relief Bill: Billions to Soothe the Richest

 The voluminous coronavirus relief and spending bill that blasted through Congress on Monday includes provisions — good, bad and just plain strange — that few..
NYTimes.com

Related news from verified sources

Jammu & Kashmir DDC election results: Gupkar alliance wins 97 seats, BJP 70 in district polls

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), a conglomeration of seven parties, on Tuesday...
IndiaTimes - Published

Former BJP minister Sham Lal Choudhary loses DDC election in Jammu by 11 votes

The Gupkar alliance was leading the tally by winning over 110 out of 280 seats on Wednesday, followed...
Hindu - Published

J&K DDC polls: In a first, BJP bags three seats in Kashmir Valley, wins 73 seats; PAGD maintains overall lead

The BJP emerged as the single largest party as it won 73 seats including three in the Kashmir Valley...
Zee News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

J&K local body polls: Gupkar alliance sweeps Kashmir, BJP wins big in Jammu | Oneindia News [Video]

J&K local body polls: Gupkar alliance sweeps Kashmir, BJP wins big in Jammu | Oneindia News

The Farooq Abdullah-led People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration has won nine of 20 districts in the first local polls in Jammu and Kashmir since it lost its special status and was turned into a Union..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:10Published
BJP wins 2 seats in Kashmir but PAGD leads DDC polls | Oneindia News [Video]

BJP wins 2 seats in Kashmir but PAGD leads DDC polls | Oneindia News

People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration leads in J&K DDC polls, BJP wins 2 seats in Kashmir; Health Ministry says new Covid strain which is more virulent has not been detected in India yet; Bengal CM..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:40Published
Anurag Thakur assures BJP's victory in JandK's DDC polls [Video]

Anurag Thakur assures BJP's victory in JandK's DDC polls

Counting of votes for 280 constituencies of District Development Council underway in Jammu and Kashmir. BJP Incharge of JandK polls, Anurag Thakur assured that the party will outshine in the DDC polls...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:18Published