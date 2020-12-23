'You can't put an end to NC': Omar Adbullah on JandK DDC election results

BJP's in-charge of DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir, Anurag Thakur during his press conference informed that over 51% polling occurred in JandK's DDC elections. Further highlighting the vote share, Anurag Thakur said that BJP's vote share is 38.74% while that of Gupkar gang is 32.96%. Anurag Thakur said, "People participated extensively in the DDC election. Over 51% polling occurred which was very good compared to previous elections. Many parties in the Gupkar gang could not even challenge the BJP and Modi ji. BJP got 75 seats in Jammu and Kashmir which is the highest. The vote share of BJP is 38.74% and the total vote of Gupkar gang is 32.96%. BJP got a total of 4,87,364 votes and the total votes of NC, PDP and Congress together is 4,77,000 which is much less than BJP's vote."
The District Development Council (DDC) election results are a victory of the policies of the Government of India, and of the Jammu and Kashmir administration in successfully conducting the polls, said BJP leader Ram Madhav on December 23.He said, "The DDC election results are a victory of the policies of the Government of India, and of the Jammu and Kashmir administration in successfully conducting the polls. The greatest win is for the locals who have endorsed the country's democratic system."
BJP's in-charge of DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir, Anurag Thakur took a dig at PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and said that she has got a befitting reply for her statement of not unfurling the Tricolour over the abrogation of Article 370. He further said that the independent candidates have performed better than Congress and PDP. Anurag Thakur said, "It is important to know that independent candidates have polled more votes than the Congress and the PDP. The same Mehbooba Mufti who had refused to unfurl the Tricolour has got a befitting reply today. The combined vote share of the independent candidates and BJP amounts to a little over 52%. This is a clear indication that the Gupkar Gang has lost its credibility and the trust of the people."
In a shocking incident during third phase voting in the Jammu and Kashmir District Development Council elections, a candidate was shot in Kokernag area of Anantnag. Anees ul Islam, of the Apni Party, was rushed to a hospital. Doctors later said he suffered a bullet injury and his condition was stable. National Conference leader and former J&K CM Omar Abdullah condemned the incident, praying for the victim's survival, and criticising forces 'inimical' to peace in the region. The Union Territory's first DDC election is being held in 8 phases under a massive security cover. Watch the full video for more.
In his first political rally here since the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status last year, former chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Friday said it was the National Conference founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah who told the people that "this is our way and not that side" while joining India in 1947. "We joined Mahatma Gandhi's India and not the BJP. India where all religions are equal and every citizen whether rich or poor gets equal treatment and the only red line is that we have to respect each other, irrespective of our religion and choice of food and drink," he said. Farooq was joined by son Omar Abdullah. Omar said, after the abrogation of Article 370, the people in Kashmir are more alienated than before.
BJP leader N Ramchander Rao on Gupkar Alliance in Jammu and Kashmir said that the parties and stakeholders of the Gupkar Alliance are Anti-India. He further accused the alliance of speaking pro-Pakistan voice. Ramchander Rao said, "After abrogation of Article 370, the PDP and National Conference are changing their stand from time to time. Now in the coming Jammu and Kashmir DDC elections, the BJP has very clearly stated that election will be on development basis and section 370 will not be abrogated at any point of time. So now the Gupkar Alliance parties and all the stakeholders in that are Anti-India and they speak pro-Pakistan voice."