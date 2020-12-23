Global  
 

'You can't put an end to NC': Omar Adbullah on JandK DDC election results

Counting of DDC polls are underway but so far the Gupkar Alliance is leading the elections.

On the other hand, BJP has come out as the single largest party.

On the results, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said that the election has proved no matter what, one can't put an end to National Conference.

Omar Abdullah said, "This election has proved that no matter what you do against National Conference, you can't put an end to its existence.

Only Almighty or public has that power.

Spread lies and propaganda but truth will come out someday." He further said, "We must also accept that there are some weaknesses in our organisation in some areas.

We were expecting to win the election at some seats but could not.

With this defeat, I don't think BJP govt will conduct Assembly elections here anytime soon.

They would have announced the polls by now had they believed in democracy.

So, we have time to strengthen our party."


