Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:31s - Published 2 minutes ago

Farmers' Protest enters day 28th, Rajnath says 'PM would never let any harm come to farmers'

Two people died after a major ammonia gas leak accident late Tuesday night at the Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFCO) unit at Phulpur, Prayagraj.

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration swept the maiden District Development Council polls by winning 110 seats, while the BJP emerged as the single largest party by getting 74 seats after securing the largest vote share in Jammu and Kashmir.

Cairn Energy has won an international arbitration case against the Indian government over a tax dispute, ending one of the country's highest-profile disputes.

Cairn Energy has won an international arbitration case against the Indian government over a tax dispute, ending one of the country's highest-profile disputes.

#KisanDiwas #FarmerProtest #GupkarAlliance