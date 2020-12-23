Global  
 

Farmers' Protest enters day 28th, Rajnath says 'PM would never let any harm come to farmers'

Farmers' Protest enters day 28th, Rajnath says 'PM would never let any harm come to farmers'

Two people died after a major ammonia gas leak accident late Tuesday night at the Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFCO) unit at Phulpur, Prayagraj.

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration swept the maiden District Development Council polls by winning 110 seats, while the BJP emerged as the single largest party by getting 74 seats after securing the largest vote share in Jammu and Kashmir.

Cairn Energy has won an international arbitration case against the Indian government over a tax dispute, ending one of the country's highest-profile disputes.

Farmers’ protest enters 27th day today: Five things you should know about the anti-farm laws stir

The farmers' ongoing protest against the Centre’ three contentious farm laws has entered its 27th...
As protest enters day 25, farmers threaten to intensify stir, may block Ghazipur border

The agitating farmers on Saturday said that they will now block Ghazipur border between Delhi and...
Farmer leaders to decide on Centre’s fresh offer for talks as protest enters 28th day today

Farmers have decided to intensify the movement against new agricultural laws and said that Haryana's...
Farmers' protest enters day 24 at Singhu Border [Video]

Braving cold wave, farmers continue to hold protest against centre's three farm laws. 'Delhi Chalo' protest entered 24th day at Singhu border on December 19. Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi..

Farmers' protest enters day 23 at Singhu Border [Video]

Braving cold wave, farmers continue to hold protest against centre's three farm laws. 'Delhi Chalo' protest has entered 23rd day at Singhu border on December 18. Supreme Court on December 17 said that..

Farmers' protest enters day 18th, to begin march towards Delhi|Oneindia News [Video]

The Delhi Police has tightened up security at several border points in the national capital by deploying more personnel and placing multi-layered barricades. Hours before he launched his two-year-old..

