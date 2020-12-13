Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Farmers' protest enters day 18th, to begin march towards Delhi|Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:21s - Published
Farmers' protest enters day 18th, to begin march towards Delhi|Oneindia News

Farmers' protest enters day 18th, to begin march towards Delhi|Oneindia News

The Delhi Police has tightened up security at several border points in the national capital by deploying more personnel and placing multi-layered barricades.

Hours before he launched his two-year-old party's campaign for the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, Tamil film star-turned-politician Kamal Haasan attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the new parliament project.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pragya Thakur, while reacting to the attack on party chief JP Nadda’s convoy in West Bengal, said that chief minister Mamata Banerjee is frustrated because her rule is about to end.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha was detained today by the Delhi Police ahead of a planned protest by the party outside Home Minister Amit Shah's residence against alleged misappropriation of funds by New Delhi Municipal Council.

Republic TV chief Vikas Khanchandani has been arrested by the Mumbai Police.

#FarmerProtest #KamalHaasan #PragyaThakur


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Farmers at Rajasthan-Haryana border to begin march towards Delhi [Video]

Farmers at Rajasthan-Haryana border to begin march towards Delhi

As talks between farmers and Centre remained conclusive, ongoing protest entered its 18th day on December 13. Farmers near the Jaisinghpur Kheda area in Rewari at the Rajasthan-Haryana border will..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:49Published
Watch: 4-yr-old distributes food items to farmers at Delhi-Ghazipur border [Video]

Watch: 4-yr-old distributes food items to farmers at Delhi-Ghazipur border

A four-year-old boy distributed food items to protesting farmers at Delhi-Ghazipur border. Rehaan, along with his father, distributed biscuits & bananas on December 12. Rehaan's father Mehtab Alam has..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:08Published
More farmers head to Delhi from Haryana, Punjab; block toll plazas | Updates [Video]

More farmers head to Delhi from Haryana, Punjab; block toll plazas | Updates

Amid deadlock between Centre and farmers over the new farm laws, ongoing farmers’ protest entered its 17th day on December 12. On December 11, agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar reiterated..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:12Published