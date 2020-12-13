Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:21s - Published 12 minutes ago

Farmers' protest enters day 18th, to begin march towards Delhi|Oneindia News

The Delhi Police has tightened up security at several border points in the national capital by deploying more personnel and placing multi-layered barricades.

Hours before he launched his two-year-old party's campaign for the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, Tamil film star-turned-politician Kamal Haasan attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the new parliament project.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pragya Thakur, while reacting to the attack on party chief JP Nadda’s convoy in West Bengal, said that chief minister Mamata Banerjee is frustrated because her rule is about to end.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha was detained today by the Delhi Police ahead of a planned protest by the party outside Home Minister Amit Shah's residence against alleged misappropriation of funds by New Delhi Municipal Council.

Republic TV chief Vikas Khanchandani has been arrested by the Mumbai Police.

