BJP wins 2 seats in Kashmir but PAGD leads DDC polls | Oneindia News

People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration leads in J&K DDC polls, BJP wins 2 seats in Kashmir; Health Ministry says new Covid strain which is more virulent has not been detected in India yet; Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says Amit Shah owes her a treat for calling wrong data.

All this and more news at 9 PM.

