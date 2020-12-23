Global  
 

CM Yogi pays tribute to Chaudhary Charan Singh on Kisan Diwas

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary in Lucknow on December 23.

December 23 is also observed as Kisan Diwas, or National Farmers' Day in India.

CM Yogi also distributed tractors to farmers on the occasion.


Two dead, 15 ill after gas leakage at IFFCO plant in UP's Prayagraj

 A plant unit has been closed and the gas leakage has stopped now. The situation is under control, informed Prayagraj DM.
DNA
2 dead after gas leakage at IFFCO plant in UP's Prayagraj [Video]

2 dead after gas leakage at IFFCO plant in UP's Prayagraj

At least two people died after a gas leakage reported at IFFCO (Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited) plant in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on December 23. 15 employees of IFFCO plant at Phoolpur fallen ill following gas leakage, admitted to hospital. The gas leakage has been stopped now and the plant unit in Phulpur has been closed. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolences and ordered to investigate the reasons of the incident. More details are awaited.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:26Published
Expecting moderate fog in morning, dry weather conditions in Delhi-NCR: IMD [Video]

Expecting moderate fog in morning, dry weather conditions in Delhi-NCR: IMD

Speaking to ANI in the national capital on December 22, Additional DG of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Anand Sharma spoke on cold waves. Sharma said, "We are expecting dense fog in morning at isolated places in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. We expect dry weather conditions in North West region and plains. Cold wave conditions would continue at isolated places in East UP." "The minimum temperature in Delhi-NCR would be in the range of 4-5 degrees Celsius and maximum would be around 21-22 degrees Celsius. We are expecting moderate fog in the morning and dry weather conditions in Delhi-NCR," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:47Published

Primary school teachers in THIS state will not get winter vacation; know details

 A notification released by the Yogi Adityanath government has clarified that teachers will get the winter break from the next session, i.e. 2021-22.
DNA
UP CM Yogi inspects night shelter in Gorakhpur [Video]

UP CM Yogi inspects night shelter in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on December 20 inspected a night shelter in Gorakhpur. He inspected the night shelter and reviewed the preparations. Uttar Pradesh meteorological department issued an 'orange alert' regarding the cold wave condition in various parts of the state including Gorakhpur.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:40Published

Lucknow Lucknow Metropolis and state capital in Uttar Pradesh, India

‘Doctors, nurses are real Superman & Wonder Woman’: Rajnath Singh [Video]

‘Doctors, nurses are real Superman & Wonder Woman’: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the medical fraternity for their service during the Covid-19 pandemic. While speaking at the convocation of Lucknow's King George Medical University via video conferencing, Singh said, “The world has understood that the real 'Superman' and 'Wonder Woman' are our doctors, nurses and paramedical staff. We will always remain grateful to our medical fraternity for their service during the pandemic.” He added that the fight against the novel coronavirus is not over yet. He cautioned people regarding the new variant of SARS-CoV-2 virus and assured that the fight will not be over till everyone in the world is vaccinated. Singh also said that the Russia's Sputnik V Covid vaccine will soon be reaching India. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:25Published
5 charred to death as car catches fire after collision with truck near Agra [Video]

5 charred to death as car catches fire after collision with truck near Agra

Five people were charred to death on December 22 after their car caught fire on colliding with a tanker truck carrying diesel on the Yamuna Expressway near Uttar Pradesh's Agra. Police informed that the truck took a wrong turn while moving at a high speed, following which the car heading to Lucknow from Agra collided with it. The occupants of the car got trapped inside it after the crash because of its central lock system. The fire brigade was called in, but by the time the fire was controlled, all five occupants of the car were badly burnt. The truck driver fled the scene after the crash. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:40Published

