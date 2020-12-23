Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:08s - Published 12 minutes ago

CM Yogi pays tribute to Chaudhary Charan Singh on Kisan Diwas

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary in Lucknow on December 23.

December 23 is also observed as Kisan Diwas, or National Farmers' Day in India.

CM Yogi also distributed tractors to farmers on the occasion.