Tourism sector struggles to recover from a devastating year

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on December 23 said the daily positivity rate for COVID-19 is now lowest in eight months. Jain also informed that over 80,000 tests are now being conducted on a daily basis, and the reduced positivity ratio reflects that the third wave of COVID-19 in Delhi has also passed. 939 positive cases were detected on December 23 in Delhi with 1434 patients recovering in the same period. Active cases have been reduced to 8735 with recovery rate standing at 96.91%.
[NFA] The European Union executive threw Britain a lifeline on Tuesday after it became stranded in COVID-19 isolation, recommending that EU members roll back sweeping border closures to allow freight to resume and let people return home for Christmas. Emily Wither reports.