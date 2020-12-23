Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tourism sector struggles to recover from a devastating year

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 03:00s - Published
Tourism sector struggles to recover from a devastating year

Tourism sector struggles to recover from a devastating year

This year the Covid 19 pandemic has turned the travel and tourism industry upside down.

In the European Union, the sector makes up 10% of GDP and creates jobs for 26 million people.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Daily positivity rate lowest in 8 months: Delhi Health Minister [Video]

Daily positivity rate lowest in 8 months: Delhi Health Minister

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on December 23 said the daily positivity rate for COVID-19 is now lowest in eight months. Jain also informed that over 80,000 tests are now being conducted on a daily basis, and the reduced positivity ratio reflects that the third wave of COVID-19 in Delhi has also passed. 939 positive cases were detected on December 23 in Delhi with 1434 patients recovering in the same period. Active cases have been reduced to 8735 with recovery rate standing at 96.91%.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:04Published
‘Forbes’ names highest-paid YouTubers of 2020 [Video]

‘Forbes’ names highest-paid YouTubers of 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused economic hardship for many, but not for YouTube’s most popular content creators.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:22Published

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Review of the Year: Turkey takes the path of assertive independence [Video]

Review of the Year: Turkey takes the path of assertive independence

Its candidacy for EU membership long-since rebuffed, Turkey appears more firmly set than ever on a path of assertive independence. Where it leads, will be a major issue in the year to come.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 03:00Published
Brexit Countdown: 8 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit Countdown: 8 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published
EU bosses throw isolated Britain a lifeline [Video]

EU bosses throw isolated Britain a lifeline

[NFA] The European Union executive threw Britain a lifeline on Tuesday after it became stranded in COVID-19 isolation, recommending that EU members roll back sweeping border closures to allow freight to resume and let people return home for Christmas. Emily Wither reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:49Published
Vaccinations will save lives, not vaccines, says EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides [Video]

Vaccinations will save lives, not vaccines, says EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides

Euronews speaks to the European Commissioner for Health, Stella Kyriakides, following Monday's approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine by the European Medicines Agency.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:18Published

Related news from verified sources