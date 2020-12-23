Global  
 

Lava lake forms as Hawaii volcano erupts after 2-year break

Lava is rising more than 3 feet per hour in the deep crater of a Hawaii volcano that began erupting over the weekend.


HONOLULU (AP) — Lava was rising more than 3 feet (1 meter) per hour in the deep crater of a Hawaii...
Related videos from verified sources

Volcanic eruption boils off massive lake [Video]

Volcanic eruption boils off massive lake

For months, Hawaii's Kilauea volcano site had been home to a deadly water lake. The lake was over 130 feet deep with a volume equivalent to almost 200 Olympic swimming pools. It showed temperature..

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 01:02Published
Kilauea volcano awakens and erupts in Hawaii [Video]

Kilauea volcano awakens and erupts in Hawaii

The Kilauea volcano in Hawaii’s Big Island erupted on Sunday, December 20.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published
Volcano erupts on Hawaii's Big Island [Video]

Volcano erupts on Hawaii's Big Island

Take a look as lava gushes from a crater and forms a lake inside the Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii's Big Island. The U.S. Geological Survey said the volcano erupted Sunday night (12/20). Officials advised..

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished