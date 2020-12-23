Global  
 

Army Chief visits troops in freezing LAC, reviews situation | Oneindia News

Army Chief General MM Naravane visited forward areas near the line of actual control on December 23rd to review the situation amid the standoff with China.

The Army said in a statement that Gen Naravane visited the forward areas including Rechin La and undertook a first-hand assessment of the situation along the LAC in Ladakh.

