Jenrick: It will take days to clear border backlog

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick says it will take a number of days to clear a backlog of HGVs in Kent caused by France closing the border amid concern over the new strain of Covid-19.

An agreement was struck overnight allowing the border to reopen with drivers being tested for coronavirus.

Report by Etemadil.

