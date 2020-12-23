Jenrick: It will take days to clear border backlog
Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick says it will take a number of days to clear a backlog of HGVs in Kent caused by France closing the border amid concern over the new strain of Covid-19.
An agreement was struck overnight allowing the border to reopen with drivers being tested for coronavirus.
Report by Etemadil.
