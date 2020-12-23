Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nicola Sturgeon apologises for breaching coronavirus rules

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Nicola Sturgeon apologises for breaching coronavirus rules

Nicola Sturgeon apologises for breaching coronavirus rules

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says she is kicking herself very hard and has apologised for breaching coronavirus rules after she was photographed without a face mask during a funeral wake.

Report by Etemadil.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nicola Sturgeon Nicola Sturgeon Current First Minister of Scotland, Leader of the Scottish National Party

Nicola Sturgeon apologises for breaching Covid-19 rules [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon apologises for breaching Covid-19 rules

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has apologised after she breachedCovid rules by taking off her face mask at a funeral wake. A photographpublished in the Scottish Sun shows the First Minister chatting to three womenin a bar while standing at a distance but without wearing a mask.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published
Nicola Sturgeon issues warning that Covid-19 restrictions could increase [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon issues warning that Covid-19 restrictions could increase

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon issued a warning that the currentcoronavirus restrictions imposed could be increased if the infection rate doesnot come under control.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published
Nicola Sturgeon announces Boxing Day lockdown and festive travel ban [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon announces Boxing Day lockdown and festive travel ban

Indoor mixing will only be allowed on Christmas Day – and most of Scotlandwill be put into the highest level of lockdown from Boxing Day, NicolaSturgeon has announced. The Christmas “bubble” policy has been scaled back,with indoor household mixing only allowed on Christmas Day rather than thepreviously-announced five days.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:40Published
Nicola Sturgeon admits drug death numbers ‘unacceptable’ as action vowed [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon admits drug death numbers ‘unacceptable’ as action vowed

Nicola Sturgeon has admitted more needs to be done to tackle drug deaths inScotland as her Government was accused of cutting rehabilitation services 'tothe bone'.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Labour call on PM to stop dithering and delaying [Video]

Labour call on PM to stop dithering and delaying

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth calls for the prime minister to stop the dither and delay over restrictions and publish the advice he is getting from SAGE. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:06Published
Jenrick: It will take days to clear border backlog [Video]

Jenrick: It will take days to clear border backlog

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick says it will take a number of days to clear a backlog of HGVs in Kent caused by France closing the border amid concern over the new strain of Covid-19. An agreement was struck overnight allowing the border to reopen with drivers being tested for coronavirus. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:33Published

Facebook removes Pete Evans' page for repeatedly sharing coronavirus misinformation

 Facebook confirmed on Wednesday night the 'Chef Pete Evans' page, which had more than one million followers, had been removed from the platform.
SBS

Pete Evans removed from Facebook for repeatedly sharing coronavirus misinformation

 The celebrity chef has repeatedly shared COVID-19 misinformation and conspiracy theories throughout the pandemic.
SBS

Related news from verified sources

Nicola Sturgeon apologises for breaking Covid rules

Nicola Sturgeon apologises for breaking Covid rules “I was in the wrong, I’m kicking myself, and I’m sorry.”
Hull Daily Mail - Published Also reported by •Sky NewsBelfast TelegraphBBC NewsSeattlePI.comBBC Local News


Scotland's new Christmas bubble rules explained as tighter measures announced

Scotland's new Christmas bubble rules explained as tighter measures announced Nicola Sturgeon announced the new measures as concerns grow over a new variant of the coronavirus...
Daily Record - Published


Related videos from verified sources

William and Kate criticised for trip to Wales during pandemic [Video]

William and Kate criticised for trip to Wales during pandemic

As the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge continued their tour of the UK, theiractions were criticised by Wales's health minister. Vaughan Gething said hewould prefer it if “no-one was having unnecessary..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:49Published
Coronavirus Christmas rules likely to be tightened in Scotland, says Sturgeon [Video]

Coronavirus Christmas rules likely to be tightened in Scotland, says Sturgeon

Rules allowing people to meet up at Christmas in Scotland are likely to betightened when they are set out on Thursday, Nicola Sturgeon has said. The UKGovernment and devolved administrations have..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published
Level 4 lockdown imposed in 11 council areas in Scotland [Video]

Level 4 lockdown imposed in 11 council areas in Scotland

A total of 11 council areas will be placed under Scotland's toughest coronavirus restrictions from 6pm on Friday, Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs. The Level 4 rules will see the closure of non-essential..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:13Published