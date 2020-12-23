Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:21s - Published 1 minute ago

Nicola Sturgeon apologises for breaching coronavirus rules

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says she is kicking herself very hard and has apologised for breaching coronavirus rules after she was photographed without a face mask during a funeral wake.

Report by Etemadil.

