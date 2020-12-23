Nicola Sturgeon apologises for breaching coronavirus rules

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has apologised after she breachedCovid rules by taking off her face mask at a funeral wake. A photographpublished in the Scottish Sun shows the First Minister chatting to three womenin a bar while standing at a distance but without wearing a mask.
Indoor mixing will only be allowed on Christmas Day – and most of Scotlandwill be put into the highest level of lockdown from Boxing Day, NicolaSturgeon has announced. The Christmas “bubble” policy has been scaled back,with indoor household mixing only allowed on Christmas Day rather than thepreviously-announced five days.
Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth calls for the prime minister to stop the dither and delay over restrictions and publish the advice he is getting from SAGE.
Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick says it will take a number of days to clear a backlog of HGVs in Kent caused by France closing the border amid concern over the new strain of Covid-19. An agreement was struck overnight allowing the border to reopen with drivers being tested for coronavirus.