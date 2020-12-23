Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:19s - Published 4 minutes ago

Nagaland to reopen for tourists after 9 months from 27th December: Check guidelines| Oneindia News

After nine months of restrictions on entry of tourists to Nagaland due to the coronavirus pandemic, the northeastern state will be re-opened for domestic tourists from December 27.

As per the state government’s notification issued on December 22, tourists who wish to visit Nagaland will be required to obtain Inner Line Permit for tourists.

Every tourist will be expected to possess a negative report of Covid-19 negative test report dated not earlier than three days prior to arrival in Nagaland.

The state Tourism department has also issued Standard Operating Procedure for all tourists visiting the state and directed all tourists to carry the soft/hard copy of the negative test report of coronavirus.

Nagaland has so far reported 11,866 Covid-19 positive cases and out of these 11,244 patients have been recovered and the state has now 417 active positive cases.