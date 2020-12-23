Kent lorry park full amid French border chaos

Polish lorry driver Greg Baranski, 39, describes the atmosphere and conditionsat Manston Airport as testing begins. More than 5,000 HGVs are being held inthe county, with drivers being tested for Covid-19 before they are allowedinto France. There were reports of disturbances at Dover and at the lorryholding facility in Manston involving those waiting to cross the Channel onWednesday morning, Kent Police said.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published
Christmas stockpiling and Brexit uncertainty have again caused huge queues oflorries to stack up in Kent. A long line of HGVs stretched up to five miles onthe M20 as freight drivers headed for the Eurotunnel. The latest delays cameas the UK marked less than two weeks until 2021 and the end of the Brexittransition period. Businesses, in a bid to avoid cross-Channel disruption inJanuary, are stockpiling goods before the new year, in addition to the usualChristmas rush. On Saturday the queue along the left-hand lane of the motorwaystarted in the Ashford area and stretched several miles to the Eurotunnelentrance at Folkestone.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:41Published
Swale in Kent continues to have the highest rate in England, with 951 newcases recorded in the seven days to December 9 – the equivalent of 633.7 casesper 100,000 people. This is up from 579.7 in the seven days to December 2.Medway, also in Kent, has the second highest rate, up from 605.6 to 613.9,with 1,710 new cases. Basildon in Essex is in third place, where the rate hasrisen sharply from 372.9 to 613.8, with 1,149 new cases. Swale in Kent has thesecond highest rate, up slightly from 531 to 565, with 848 new cases. Thanetis in third place, where the rate has risen a little from 485.5 to 508, with721 new cases.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:45Published
Home Secretary Priti Patel says there are approximately 650 lorries queuing on the M20 and 800 at Manston Airport following the travel and freight ban between the UK and France.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson was accused of downplaying these numbers during a Downing Street press conference on Monday, after he said there were only around 170 stranded lorries. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick says it will take a number of days to clear a backlog of HGVs in Kent caused by France closing the border amid concern over the new strain of Covid-19. An agreement was struck overnight allowing the border to reopen with drivers being tested for coronavirus. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Drivers have blockaded the Port of Dover after being told to travel to the Manston HGV holding site for a coronavirus test before they can travel to France. The government says they are now setting up testing in Dover after struggling to get mobile test facilities to the site.
Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says she is kicking herself very hard and has apologised for breaching coronavirus rules after she was photographed without a face mask during a funeral wake.
Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth calls for the prime minister to stop the dither and delay over restrictions and publish the advice he is getting from SAGE. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Crisis talks with France will continue in an effort to resume trade flowsacross the Channel, amid warnings that the border must be running again byWednesday to avoid disruption to food supplies. More..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:35Published