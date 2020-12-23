Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:26s - Published 3 minutes ago

Kent lorry park full amid French border chaos

The lorry park at Manston Airport in Kent is full as lorries queue back down the A299 amid chaos at the French border.

Thousands of HGVs surround the 4,000 capacity site where drivers are to be tested before being allowed to cross the Channel.

Report by Etemadil.

