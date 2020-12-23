Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WBZ News Update For December 23

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:40s - Published
WBZ News Update For December 23

WBZ News Update For December 23

Holiday Forecast; MA COVID Restrictions Tightened; More Vaccine On The Way; Nativity Scene Vandalized


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Android Auto Plagued by Connection Problems After the December 2020 Update

Android Auto Plagued by Connection Problems After the December 2020 Update Google released Android Auto 5.9 earlier this month as the last update of the year, with the company...
autoevolution - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Celebrate New Year at home in these states | Night curfews here | Oneindia News [Video]

Celebrate New Year at home in these states | Night curfews here | Oneindia News

Karnataka is the latest state to join in imposing night curfews ahead of Christmas and New Year in order to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Karnataka has imposed night curfew starting Wednesday 23..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:42Published
Kisan Diwas: Protesting farmers perform havan at Ghazipur border: Watch the Video| Oneindia News [Video]

Kisan Diwas: Protesting farmers perform havan at Ghazipur border: Watch the Video| Oneindia News

Protesting farmers at the Ghazipur border near Ghaziabad performed ‘havan’ to celebrate National Farmers’ Day on Wednesday. Kisan Diwas or Farmers’ Day is observed annually on December 23,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:03Published
Anti-maskers storm Home Depot in Phoenix in protest [Video]

Anti-maskers storm Home Depot in Phoenix in protest

A group of anti-mask protesters stormed into Home Depot stores in Phoenix, Arizona on December 21.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published