Coroner IDs man in Fort Wayne killed in car vs. semi crash on Washington and Coliseum
Coroner IDs man in Fort Wayne killed in car vs. semi crash on Washington and Coliseum
A man is dead after police in Fort Wayne say his car crashed into a semi-truck while he was turning onto the road from a ramp.
Police say did not see the vehicle and was pinned underneath Tuesday morning.
Suspects.
We also have the name of a man who died after his car was pinned under a semi this morning.this was at washington and coliseum.the allen county coroner's office says 63- year-old "ricardo araujo" died from blunt force injuries.
Investigators say araujo didn't see the semi in the road, as he came off the ramp and crashed into the semi.
Araujo was pronounced dead.the semi driver