Need2Know: Winter Storm Blast, Israel Election & COVID Vaccine Rollout

President-Elect Biden Receives First Dose Of Covid-19 VaccinePresident-elect Joe Biden received a dose of the Pfizer and BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on Monday afternoon. The first shot in a series of two was administered at ChristianaCare Hospital in Newark,..
Dr. Griggs: 'We need a universal masking mandate'9 months after her op-ed ‘The Sky Is Falling,’ Dr. Griggs tells Amanpour the Covid-19 vaccine rollout offers some “somber optimism” but warns about a difficult winter.
COVID in Europe: New restrictions in place for winter holidaysMany European countries are planning to begin a vaccine rollout by the end of December, pending approval by the European medicines agency.