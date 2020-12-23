Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:42s - Published 5 minutes ago

Hancock announces Oxford vaccine submitted for approval

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has now been submitted to the MHRA for approval.

Mr Hancock also announced that vaccinations of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab have begun in care homes across England, and the Chelsea pensioners in London were among the first to be vaccinated outside of a hospital or GP surgery.

Report by Etemadil.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn