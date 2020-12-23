Hancock announces Oxford vaccine submitted for approval

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has now been submitted to the MHRA for approval.
Mr Hancock also announced that vaccinations of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab have begun in care homes across England, and the Chelsea pensioners in London were among the first to be vaccinated outside of a hospital or GP surgery.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock outlined areas of the south and east of Englandentering Tier 4. Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, Mr Hancocksaid: “From 00.01 on Boxing Day Sussex, Oxfordshire, Suffolk, Norfolk andCambridgeshire, those parts of Essex not yet in Tier 4, Waverley in Surrey andHampshire including Portsmouth and Southampton but with the exception of theNew Forest will all be escalated to Tier 4.”
Matt Hancock has announced that a number of areas will be under tougher Tier 4 coronavirus restrictions from Boxing Day due to rising concerns over the new strain of Covid-19.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned that if the new Covid-19 variant is not brought "under control" then the "NHS will be overwhelmed".
Studies have found the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine has a good safety record andefficacy, as phase three data was published. Scientists leading the study hopeit could help control the pandemic. Interim results from pooled studies showthe vaccine was 70.4% effective, on average, in preventing coronavirus aftertwo doses were given.
The Government could face some “tough choices” if the vaccine produced byAstraZeneca and Oxford University is found to be less effective than others, aformer Department of Health director of immunisation has said. Professor DavidSalisbury said ministers would need to think “very carefully” about theirhandling of the vaccine if its efficacy was lower than for other jabs such asthose from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna. The AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine iscurrently being assessed by the Medicines and Healthcare products RegulatoryAgency (MHRA) for use in the UK.Data from two arms of its phase-three trial,announced last week, gave a combined efficacy of 70%.
AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford are facing criticism over their COVID-19 vaccine trial results. According to Business Insider the criticism comes after AstraZeneca admitted to a mistake in the vaccine dosage. During the vaccine trial, some patients got two full doses of the vaccine. Others had a half-dose in their first shot, followed by a full dose. On Wednesday, an AstraZeneca executive described the "mistake" as "serendipity.
Professor Jonathan Van-Tam says he has told his 78-year-old mother she musthave the Covid-19 vaccine. The deputy chief medical officer, who said hismother calls him “Jonny”, said he is “very confident” in the Medicines andHealthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) which has approved the jab fromPfizer and BioNTech.
United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on December 02 hailed the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency for formally authorising the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine and said that government has accepted the recommendations to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for distribution across the UK from next week.
The lorry park at Manston Airport in Kent is full as lorries queue back down the A299 amid chaos at the French border. Thousands of HGVs surround the 4,000 capacity site where drivers are to be tested before being allowed to cross the Channel.
Drivers have blockaded the Port of Dover after being told to travel to the Manston HGV holding site for a coronavirus test before they can travel to France. The government says they are now setting up testing in Dover after struggling to get mobile test facilities to the site.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says she is kicking herself very hard and has apologised for breaching coronavirus rules after she was photographed without a face mask during a funeral wake.
Director and scientist of ICMR-National AIDS Research Institute (NARI), Dr Samiran Panda said, ?We have tested samples collected from the various parts of the country and haven't seen here the mutant strain of SARS-CoV2 found in the United Kingdom. Over the last 6-7 months, the viral genome studies that have taken place involving over 2,000 samples in India have not identified this mutation. It is premature to think that the efforts to develop a vaccine are going to fall apart. There isn't enough scientific evidence to say that the vaccine is going to fail." The spread of new strain of coronavirus in London and England has been found.
The U.S. government does not intend to impose COVID-19 screenings for passengers traveling from Britain after the emergence of a highly infectious new coronavirus variant there, people briefed on the decision said. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.