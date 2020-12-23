Global  
 

Hancock announces Oxford vaccine submitted for approval

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has now been submitted to the MHRA for approval.

Mr Hancock also announced that vaccinations of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab have begun in care homes across England, and the Chelsea pensioners in London were among the first to be vaccinated outside of a hospital or GP surgery.

Matt Hancock announces further Tier 4 restrictions across England [Video]

Matt Hancock announces further Tier 4 restrictions across England

Health Secretary Matt Hancock outlined areas of the south and east of Englandentering Tier 4. Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, Mr Hancocksaid: “From 00.01 on Boxing Day Sussex, Oxfordshire, Suffolk, Norfolk andCambridgeshire, those parts of Essex not yet in Tier 4, Waverley in Surrey andHampshire including Portsmouth and Southampton but with the exception of theNew Forest will all be escalated to Tier 4.”

Matt Hancock announces increase in Tiers from Boxing Day [Video]

Matt Hancock announces increase in Tiers from Boxing Day

Matt Hancock has announced that a number of areas will be under tougher Tier 4 coronavirus restrictions from Boxing Day due to rising concerns over the new strain of Covid-19. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Mutant coronavirus: Kejriwal seeks ban on flights from UK, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan says this

 UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Sunday had said that the new strain of COVID-19, being seen in their country is "out of control".
Hancock urges public to follow strict new Covid measures [Video]

Hancock urges public to follow strict new Covid measures

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned that if the new Covid-19 variant is not brought "under control" then the "NHS will be overwhelmed". Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

India requires Rs 80,000 crore for vaccine distribution next year: SII

 NEW DELHI: Pune-based vaccine-maker Serum Institute of India, which has partnered with AstraZeneca to manufacture the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, on Saturday..
Oxford Covid-19 vaccine has good safety record and efficacy – study [Video]

Oxford Covid-19 vaccine has good safety record and efficacy – study

Studies have found the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine has a good safety record andefficacy, as phase three data was published. Scientists leading the study hopeit could help control the pandemic. Interim results from pooled studies showthe vaccine was 70.4% effective, on average, in preventing coronavirus aftertwo doses were given.

Government could face ‘tough choices’ over vaccines [Video]

Government could face ‘tough choices’ over vaccines

The Government could face some “tough choices” if the vaccine produced byAstraZeneca and Oxford University is found to be less effective than others, aformer Department of Health director of immunisation has said. Professor DavidSalisbury said ministers would need to think “very carefully” about theirhandling of the vaccine if its efficacy was lower than for other jabs such asthose from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna. The AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine iscurrently being assessed by the Medicines and Healthcare products RegulatoryAgency (MHRA) for use in the UK.Data from two arms of its phase-three trial,announced last week, gave a combined efficacy of 70%.

AstraZeneca Admits COVID Breakthrough Came From Mistake [Video]

AstraZeneca Admits COVID Breakthrough Came From Mistake

AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford are facing criticism over their COVID-19 vaccine trial results. According to Business Insider the criticism comes after AstraZeneca admitted to a mistake in the vaccine dosage. During the vaccine trial, some patients got two full doses of the vaccine. Others had a half-dose in their first shot, followed by a full dose. On Wednesday, an AstraZeneca executive described the "mistake" as "serendipity.

India likely to approve AstraZeneca vaccine by next week

 This could be the first country to give the regulatory green light for the British drugmaker’s vaccine as the British medicine regulator continues to examine..
Our vaccine can be effective against new coronavirus variant: AstraZeneca

 Drugmakers are scrambling to test their COVID-19 vaccines against the new fast-spreading variant of the virus that is raging in Britain.
Colombia makes vaccine deals with Pfizer & AstraZeneca [Video]

Colombia makes vaccine deals with Pfizer & AstraZeneca

Colombia has made deals with pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and AstraZeneca to provide 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in 2021.

Patanjali's Coronil tablets being sold in London Shops without MHRA's nod

 The BBC said that the tests carried out for them show the pills offer no protection from COVID-19.
Prof Van-Tam: I told my mother she must have Covid-19 vaccine [Video]

Prof Van-Tam: I told my mother she must have Covid-19 vaccine

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam says he has told his 78-year-old mother she musthave the Covid-19 vaccine. The deputy chief medical officer, who said hismother calls him “Jonny”, said he is “very confident” in the Medicines andHealthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) which has approved the jab fromPfizer and BioNTech.

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be made available across UK from next week: PM Johnson [Video]

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be made available across UK from next week: PM Johnson

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on December 02 hailed the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency for formally authorising the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine and said that government has accepted the recommendations to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for distribution across the UK from next week.

Dubai to offer free Pfizer-BioNTech virus shots from today

 Dubai plans to start a free vaccination campaign from Wednesday using the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE. “Extensive vaccination..
Vaccinations will save lives, not vaccines, says EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides [Video]

Vaccinations will save lives, not vaccines, says EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides

Euronews speaks to the European Commissioner for Health, Stella Kyriakides, following Monday's approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine by the European Medicines Agency.

CDC Says Over 556,208 Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccines Were Given in First Week [Video]

CDC Says Over 556,208 Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccines Were Given in First Week

As of December 20th, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that over 556,208 doses had been administered.

Pfizer to supply US with additional 100M vaccine doses

 The $2 billion deal also gives the federal government the option to acquire up to 400 million more doses.
Trump's Mar-a-Lago trip, possible vaccine deal, holiday traffic: 5 things to know Wednesday

 President Trump is expected to go to Mar-a-Lago for Christmas, a deal for more Pfizer vaccine doses may be near and more news to start your Wednesday.
Pfizer, U.S. said to be near large new deal for vaccine doses

 Agreement reportedly would have government buying tens of millions more doses and give Pfizer greater access to vaccine source materials.
Coronavirus updates: California moves to brink of 2M cases; US nears deal with Pfizer for more vaccine doses; COVID-19 reaches Antarctica

 Wyoming sets monthly record for COVID-19 deaths. Peru becomes fifth Latin American nation to surpass 1M cases. 322K U.S. deaths. Latest virus news.
 
Kent lorry park full amid French border chaos [Video]

Kent lorry park full amid French border chaos

The lorry park at Manston Airport in Kent is full as lorries queue back down the A299 amid chaos at the French border. Thousands of HGVs surround the 4,000 capacity site where drivers are to be tested before being allowed to cross the Channel. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Drivers blockade Dover after being told to travel for tests [Video]

Drivers blockade Dover after being told to travel for tests

Drivers have blockaded the Port of Dover after being told to travel to the Manston HGV holding site for a coronavirus test before they can travel to France. The government says they are now setting up testing in Dover after struggling to get mobile test facilities to the site. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Nicola Sturgeon apologises for breaching coronavirus rules [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon apologises for breaching coronavirus rules

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says she is kicking herself very hard and has apologised for breaching coronavirus rules after she was photographed without a face mask during a funeral wake. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

WorldView: France and U.K. reopen borders, and more global headlines

 Goods can finally move between the United Kingdom and France as the countries reopen their borders. Iran is being accused of an effort to incite violence in the..
Not enough evidence to say COVID vaccine will fail: ICMR-NARI on new strain of coronavirus [Video]

Not enough evidence to say COVID vaccine will fail: ICMR-NARI on new strain of coronavirus

Director and scientist of ICMR-National AIDS Research Institute (NARI), Dr Samiran Panda said, ?We have tested samples collected from the various parts of the country and haven't seen here the mutant strain of SARS-CoV2 found in the United Kingdom. Over the last 6-7 months, the viral genome studies that have taken place involving over 2,000 samples in India have not identified this mutation. It is premature to think that the efforts to develop a vaccine are going to fall apart. There isn't enough scientific evidence to say that the vaccine is going to fail." The spread of new strain of coronavirus in London and England has been found.

U.S. won’t require COVID tests for UK travelers -sources [Video]

U.S. won’t require COVID tests for UK travelers -sources

The U.S. government does not intend to impose COVID-19 screenings for passengers traveling from Britain after the emergence of a highly infectious new coronavirus variant there, people briefed on the decision said. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

