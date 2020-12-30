Matt Hancock hails 'significant moment' as Oxford Covid-19 jab given green light

Hancock announces Oxford vaccine submitted for approval



Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has now been submitted to the MHRA for approval. Mr Hancock also announced that vaccinations of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab have begun in care homes across England, and the Chelsea pensioners in London were among the first to be vaccinated outside of a hospital or GP surgery.

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:42