Matt Hancock hails 'significant moment' as Oxford Covid-19 jab given green light

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Health Secretary Matt Hancock MP reacts on BBC Breakfast to the news that theUK regulator has approved the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.


Matt Hancock Matt Hancock British Conservative politician

Mutated virus variant from S.Africa in UK - health minister [Video]

Mutated virus variant from S.Africa in UK - health minister

A new, potentially more infectious variant of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has been found in Britain in cases linked to South Africa, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:08Published
Matt Hancock: Government doing everything to get stranded Brits home [Video]

Matt Hancock: Government doing everything to get stranded Brits home

Responding to a question by UK resident, Tim, who is unable to return homefrom Germany, Matt Hancock said: “We’re working with our internationalcolleagues to try to get you home, you and others who are caught abroad bythis. “It’s difficult and we’ll do everything we can to get you back.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:22Published
Hancock announces Oxford vaccine submitted for approval [Video]

Hancock announces Oxford vaccine submitted for approval

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has now been submitted to the MHRA for approval. Mr Hancock also announced that vaccinations of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab have begun in care homes across England, and the Chelsea pensioners in London were among the first to be vaccinated outside of a hospital or GP surgery. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:42Published
Matt Hancock announces further Tier 4 restrictions across England [Video]

Matt Hancock announces further Tier 4 restrictions across England

Health Secretary Matt Hancock outlined areas of the south and east of Englandentering Tier 4. Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, Mr Hancocksaid: “From 00.01 on Boxing Day Sussex, Oxfordshire, Suffolk, Norfolk andCambridgeshire, those parts of Essex not yet in Tier 4, Waverley in Surrey andHampshire including Portsmouth and Southampton but with the exception of theNew Forest will all be escalated to Tier 4.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published

University of Oxford University of Oxford Collegiate research university in Oxford, England

U.K. approves Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID vaccine for emergency use

 Cheaper to produce and easier to transport than other approved vaccines, Oxford and AstraZeneca's formula to become available as the U.K. battles a new..
CBS News
Oxford coronavirus jab dubbed a 'vaccine for the whole world' [Video]

Oxford coronavirus jab dubbed a 'vaccine for the whole world'

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has been hailed as an important step forward inthe fight against the virus, particularly as it does not require ultra-lowtemperature storage like some other vaccines.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:21Published
What do we know about the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine? [Video]

What do we know about the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine?

The Oxford and AstraZeneca vaccine has been in the spotlight since it startedscreening for trial volunteers in March. Nine months later, it has beenapproved by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency(MHRA).

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:30Published
Oxford Covid-19 vaccine approved for UK use [Video]

Oxford Covid-19 vaccine approved for UK use

A Covid-19 vaccine from Oxford University and AstraZeneca has been approvedfor use in the UK, paving the way for rapid rollout, the Department of Healthsaid.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

AstraZeneca British-Swedish pharmaceutical company


Related videos from verified sources

The moment Matt Hancock tears up over coronavirus vaccines [Video]

The moment Matt Hancock tears up over coronavirus vaccines

Footage shows the moment Matt Hancock broke down in tears while speaking about coronavirus vaccines on live TV.The health secretary had to wipe his eyes when talking about the first people who received..

Credit: Yahoo News     Duration: 00:39Published